WATCH: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, about the state’s response to coronavirus.
The announcement comes after Louisiana has seen large daily increases in reported cases.
The largest daily spike was Friday, July 10, with 2,600 new cases, most coming from community spread.
As of noon on Friday, July 10, there are over 1,100 COVID-19 patients in Louisiana hospitals. The number of reported cases in Louisiana has surpassed 75,000.
