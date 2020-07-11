Louisiana polls open July 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Louisiana Mayor hopes to see a third term in office after Saturday's election.
The race for Natchitoches Mayor is one of several races on this weekend's ballot. The state's Presidential Primary was set for April, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey faces two challengers - Ronnie Williams, a school teacher and pastor, and David Kees, the executive assistant to the parish president.
Three Natchitoches City Council seats are also on the ballot.
There's also a mayor's race in the Natchitoches Parish town of Powhatan.
In Caddo Parish, people in Greenwood are voting for their mayor and three council positions. In Bienville Parish, voters will vote on Aldermen for the town of Saline. Voting for the Chief of Police position in Florien is happening in Sabine Parish.
This election is also a chance for both Democrats and Republicans to vote for their party's leaders.
Even though the races for the Democratic and Republican Presidential nominees is mostly decided, they will still show up on the ballot, including the names of everyone who qualified for President, but later backed out of the race.
The polls open Saturday, July 11, at 7 a.m. and close that night at 8 p.m. We’ll take a closer look at the races later that night on KSLA News 12 Weekend at 10.
