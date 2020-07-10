Heat Advisories and slim to none rain chances

Good Saturday morning everyone! We all know it’s going to be hot this weekend, but exactly how hot will it be? Well, HEAT ADVISORIES and EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORIES are in place until 7pm this evening. Areas in the Heat Advisory dome could see heat index values between 105-110 degrees. Ares in the Excessive Heat Advisory, which includes Natchitoches, Red River, Bienville, Webster, and Claiborne Parish as well as Columbia county in Arkansas. Heat Index values will likely be above 110 again today in those areas.
Temperatures will remain warm and muggy throughout the day. Highs on your Saturday will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Remember to stay hydrated, look before you lock, and wear light colored clothing to not absorb too much heat from the sun.
Overnight tonight, showers and storms will impact the northern ArkLaTex and move downward to areas near I-20. Most of the storm activity will likely weaken as it gets closer to our area, but a few may hang on and could become severe with damaging winds and hail the primary concern.
Heading into Sunday, it’ll be another hot day with temperatures starting off in the 70s and then reaching the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. Depending on the overnight storms and clouds entering will vary temperatures. So far, a heat advisory has not been issued, but if it does, we’ll keep you updated. Otherwise, enjoy the partly sunny skies and a nice cold glass of water.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry with highs climbing a little closer to 100! The heat stretch will continue while providing little chances for rain.
Stay cool and have a fantastic weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica moore
