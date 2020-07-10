Heat Advisories and slim to none rain chances

Good Saturday morning everyone! We all know it’s going to be hot this weekend, but exactly how hot will it be? Well, HEAT ADVISORIES and EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORIES are in place until 7pm this evening. Areas in the Heat Advisory dome could see heat index values between 105-110 degrees. Ares in the Excessive Heat Advisory, which includes Natchitoches, Red River, Bienville, Webster, and Claiborne Parish as well as Columbia county in Arkansas. Heat Index values will likely be above 110 again today in those areas.