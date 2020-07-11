FAQ: Statewide mask mandate begins on Monday, July 13

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all parishes, except those with lower COVID-19 numbers.
Several parishes, such as Jefferson, East Baton Rouge and Orleans, had already issued mask mandates.
Q: Do all children have to wear a face mask?
A: Children under the age of 8 do not have to wear a mask. However, the CDC does recommend children as young as 2-years-old should also wear a face mask. It is not recommended for those under 2.
Q: If I have a breathing or medical condition, do I have to wear a mask?
A: No
Q: What parishes are allowed to opt out of the mask mandate?
A: Grant, Red River and West Feliciana
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering outdoors?
A: Face coverings are required inside all commercial and nonprofit entities in the city-parish providing goods or services directly to the public. Face coverings should also be worn in outdoor group settings, where social distancing is not feasible.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering in restaurants, coffee shops, dining areas, and food courts
A: Face coverings are not required while eating and drinking. They should be worn when entering, exiting, or while in a common area in all establishments.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering while at a gym or fitness center?
A: Face coverings should be worn when entering and exiting the gym or fitness center, but they are not required while exercising.
