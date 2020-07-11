Bars to close; mask mandate to start Monday, July 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Saturday, July 11, that he will sign an executive order that will close all bars across the state except for those that offer curbside services.
Effective Monday, July 13, regardless if a bar has a food permit or not they will be closed.
However, most daiquiri shops would still be allowed to operate with ‘to go’ orders, but can not have customers remain inside.
That order also coincides with the Governor’s announcement of a statewide mask mandate to anyone eight years and older. Unless you have a health condition that makes it difficult to wear a mask.
The Governor also stated that some parishes with lower COVID-19 numbers will be allowed to opt out of the mask mandate.
Governor Edwards also stated that the number of people allowed to gather indoors will be limited to 50. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed, but must follow social distancing guidelines.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.