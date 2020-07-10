Unrelenting heat this weekend for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have made it to the end of a long week and we are tracking some very intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex for at least the next week. What started on Thursday will be continuing today as we are expecting temperatures to be back up in the mid-90s throughout the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to move up as we head through the weekend with temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark and that scorching trend will continue as we go into next week. Now as I’m sure most of you know the actual air temperatures is only half the story and when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be much closer to the 110 degree mark. Needless to say, I would expect some Heat Advisories over the next week.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning all you are going to need is sunglasses and a way to stay cool as we track sunshine to go along with the heat. Temperatures this morning are already starting off around the 80 degree mark and will move up to around 95 degrees during the afternoon. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures this afternoon will be somewhere between 105 and 110. If anyone could see relief from mother nature it would be across the far northern ArkLaTex.
As we go through the weekend the big story here will be unrelenting heat that will be dominating the ArkLaTex. Expect high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday to be in the upper and ‘feels-like’ temperatures to be close to 110 degrees. We are expecting overall sunshine for both days, but if we are going to be seeing any relief it would come on Sunday and the focus of any rain chances would be across the northern half of the region.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking, you guessed it, more intense heat on the way for the region. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the upper 90s with it actually feel like somewhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Do not expect much in the way of shower chances to bail you out from the heat as we are tracking mostly sunny skies through at least Thursday.
So get ready for the heat to be ON across the ArkLaTex over the next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
