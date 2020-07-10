Unrelenting heat this weekend for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have made it to the end of a long week and we are tracking some very intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex for at least the next week. What started on Thursday will be continuing today as we are expecting temperatures to be back up in the mid-90s throughout the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to move up as we head through the weekend with temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark and that scorching trend will continue as we go into next week. Now as I’m sure most of you know the actual air temperatures is only half the story and when you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be much closer to the 110 degree mark. Needless to say, I would expect some Heat Advisories over the next week.