Possible lawsuit to challenge Shreveport mayor’s mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkin’s mask mandate went in effect on Wednesday, July 8. Residents are divided on the order.
Congressman Mike Johnson went to Facebook to weigh in on Shreveport’s mask mandate that went in effect on Wednesday, July 8.
The lawsuit Congressman Johnson mentions in the post is expected to be filed on Friday, July 10, on behalf of Shreveport businesses.
Mayor Perkins went to Twitter and Facebook to reply to the congressman.
This is a developing story. KSLA will update as information comes available.
