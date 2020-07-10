Possible lawsuit to challenge Shreveport mayor’s mask mandate

Shreveport mask mandate (Source: KSLA)
By KSLA Digital Team | July 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 8:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkin’s mask mandate went in effect on Wednesday, July 8. Residents are divided on the order.

Congressman Mike Johnson went to Facebook to weigh in on Shreveport’s mask mandate that went in effect on Wednesday, July 8.

A lawsuit will be filed tomorrow to challenge the mayor’s overreach, and the plaintiffs should easily prevail. The maintenance of public health is critically important--but so is the defense of the CONSTITUTION.
Congressman Mike Johnson's Facebook

The lawsuit Congressman Johnson mentions in the post is expected to be filed on Friday, July 10, on behalf of Shreveport businesses.

Mayor Perkins went to Twitter and Facebook to reply to the congressman.

