Southwest Arkansas man wanted for first-degree murder

HOWARD, Ar. (KSLA) - The Howard County Sheriff’s office were called at 8:37 a.m. on Friday, July 10, to Hwy 246 in Athens on reports that a woman had been shot in her home.
Witnesses say Betty Burgess was shot twice with a shotgun at her backdoor by Tony Barnes, 56, of Nashville, according to HCSO.
Barnes is said to have left the residence with the shotgun in an orange Ford Ranger.
Burgess was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Howard County Coroner.
Authorities say Barnes has a criminal history and that local law enforcement officers are very familiar with him.
A warrant was issued for Barnes for murder in the first-degree and authorities have searched his home on Muddy Fork Road, north of Nashville.
He was last seen in a 2008 orange Ford Ranger with the license plate: Arkansas 200 UVJ.
Barnes is wanted at this time and is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on Barnes’ whereabouts, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 845-2626.
If spotted, police say you should not attempt to make contact with him.
