First Alert: Heat increases into next week

A Heat Advisory is in effect through at least Saturday. Temperatures will climb to near 100 by early next week. With the humidity it will feel more like 105 to 110 over the next few days. Plan on taking your heat precautions, limiting your time exerting yourself outdoors and stay hydrated.
We’ll be warm and muggy this evening into tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall from the 90s this afternoon into the upper 70s by Saturday morning. Tomorrow will bring more heat and only a slim chance for a shower or storm. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s across the area.
Sunday will bring more of the same. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will again reach the upper 90s.
Monday and Tuesday look hottest with highs just below 100 both days. We’ll continue to see very humid conditions as well. Outside of an isolated shower Monday, most of next week looks dry.
The heat may back down slightly around midweek, but we’ll still see temperatures in the mid 90s for highs with overnight lows just below 80.
Have a great weekend and stay cool!
