’Feels-like’ temperature. What it is and why its important for the ArkLaTex

The Heat Index or ‘feels-like’ temperature is officially known as the Apparent Temperature. This is what the body thinks the temperature is when you combine the air temperature with the relative humidity. When we spend time in the heat our bodies heat up and the way our bodies cool ourselves off is through sweating. But its not the sweat itself that helps cool our bodies it is the sweat evaporating that helps cool the body. The problem is the higher both the temperature and especially the humidity is, the slower that process is. The more humid it is, the warmer the body feels it is, thus we get the ‘feels-like’ temperature. High relative humidity is so important to how our bodies cool ourselves that in extreme low humidity the Heat Index can actually be LESS than the actual air temperature.