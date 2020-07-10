Executive order alters courthouse operations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Police Jury President, Jimmy Cochran, has signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency due to the statewide public health emergency issued by Governor John Bel Edwards in response to COVID-19.
In accordance with the order, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume operations as stated in the release. To enter the building, protocols will include:
- Noncontact body temperature check will be taken of all public entering the courthouse. If the body temperature is higher than 100º Fahrenheit, that individual will not be allowed to enter the courthouse;
- Any member of the public entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible. If an individual does not have a face mask, one will be provided;
- All staff members of all departments in the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask in all common areas with each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine the necessity of wearing a face mask while in their department;
- There will be a 50 percent occupancy guideline that will be followed for the Bossier Parish Courthouse
These guidelines will remain in place until further notice.
Those refusing to follow the requirements stated above will be denied access into the courthouse.
It is suggested in the release that the public should contact the individual office they plan to visit to determine if any additional protocols are set by that department. Contact information for individual departments within the courthouse can be found, here.
