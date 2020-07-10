BPCC becoming an option for students who choose to stay home for college

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College has started registering students for the fall semester.
A number of rising freshmen have called the community college and inquired about admission and class schedules. The rise in COVID-19 cases all over the country, including in Louisiana, has some students rethinking their college plans. Some students accepted to universities are now deciding to stay home and attend a community college during these uncertain times. “We are getting all kinds of questions about our curriculum, about the process for applying, advising, and enrolling and what that will mean and will those courses transfer.”
BPCC Chancellor, Dr. Rick Bateman says they have a team of more than 30 employees dedicated to answer calls and emails. He says there are a lot of unknowns for parents and recently graduated high school students, including some students attending universities, but are now home for the summer. “We are prepared to serve them well whether that is with instruction that takes place on campus in a safe structured socially distanced environment for some of our hybrid or distance learning opportunities.”
Right now there are more than 3,500 students registered for classes which begin on August 27th. Dr. Bateman expects that number to grow to 7,000 at the start of school. Students can expect a mix style of classes. “We’ve got world-class facilities at BPCC. We’ve got a beautiful campus and amazing faculty. We’ve got first-class labs and simulation environments. We can’t be strictly online. Where instruction makes sense and can be done with the high quality learning experiences and outcomes we are doing some of that via hybrid and distance, but we are also doing face to face instruction in smaller groups so that our great faculty can be in our great facilities serving our students.”
BPCC is also offering a scholarship opportunity to students who register full-time during the month of July will receive a $450 scholarship.
