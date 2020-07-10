BPCC becoming an option for students who choose to stay home for college

Right now there are more than 3,500 students registered for classes which begin on August 27th. Dr. Bateman expects that number to grow to 7,000 at the start of school. Students can expect a mix style of classes. “We’ve got world-class facilities at BPCC. We’ve got a beautiful campus and amazing faculty. We’ve got first-class labs and simulation environments. We can’t be strictly online. Where instruction makes sense and can be done with the high quality learning experiences and outcomes we are doing some of that via hybrid and distance, but we are also doing face to face instruction in smaller groups so that our great faculty can be in our great facilities serving our students.”