BCPD searching for missing teenager
Shiress Brown, 16 (Source: Bossier City Police Dept.)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | July 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:44 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division is working to locate a missing teen.

Shiress Brown, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Sullivan Street.

She is five feet, nine inches, weighs around 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe her hair may be dyed red now.

Shiress Brown, 16 (Source: Bossier City Police Dept.)

Shiress goes by the nickname, Shi.

She has piercings in her ears and nose.

Anyone with information on where Shiress may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

