BCPD searching for missing teenager

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division is working to locate a missing teen.
Shiress Brown, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Sullivan Street.
She is five feet, nine inches, weighs around 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Detectives believe her hair may be dyed red now.
Shiress goes by the nickname, Shi.
She has piercings in her ears and nose.
Anyone with information on where Shiress may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.
