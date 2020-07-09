Youth shot in head, fighting for his life; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A youth is fighting for his life after being shot and police are searching for the person who did it on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call around 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street in north Shreveport.
Police say that the male minor was sitting in the backseat of a car that was driving down David Raines Road when someone shot into the vehicle.
The youth was shot in the head. The driver parked at the Peach Street Apartments where they called police.
The victim was then rushed to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.