Teen shot in head has died; suspects wanted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 17-year-old juvenile shot in the head while riding in a vehicle has died.
Shreveport police were called on July 9 at approximately 1 a.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street after reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to discover the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.
The teen was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital and later died from his injuries, say police.
Investigators say, after collecting evidence they learned the teen was riding in the passenger seat of a small SUV when an unknown vehicle started shooting toward the SUV near the intersection of David Raines Road and Peach Street.
Detectives are currently on the lookout for additional witnesses and ask that anyone with information on this incident come forward.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.
Crime Stoppers will pay $2,000 for information leading to the identity and arrest of those person(s) responsible for this crime.
