SPD: Store employee fires gun over unmasked customer; caught with marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is in police custody, facing several charges, following a dispute about a customer not wearing a mask in the store he works at.
Alvin Mitchell, 22, is charged with illegal use of a weapon, manufacturing/distribution of a schedule 1 drug (marijuana), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.
Shreveport police say Mitchell works at the Circle K in the 8500 block of Youree Drive. Officers were called just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Following a dispute about a customer not wearing a mask in the store and refusing them service, Mitchell allegedly left the store and fired a gun several times.
After agreeing to a search of his vehicle by police, officers found a half of a gram of marijuana, clear baggies suspected with marijuana residue and several cell phones, according to the affidavit and SPD’s booking information.
Mitchell’s total bond has not been set regarding this matter. A warrant was previously out for his arrest, charging him with theft.
