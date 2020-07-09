People in Shreveport give mixed reactions to citywide mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People in Shreveport are giving varying opinions about the city’s mandate on wearing masks inside businesses.
Starting July 8 at 5 p.m., all businesses must have customers wear masks to shop. The only people exempted are those with medical/mental health conditions or disabilities that do not allow them to wear a mask.
When the mandate started, I saw several people who were denied service.
“It was kind of rude, but I understand why they have the mandate,” a person who wished to remain anonymous told me. “It’s not an infrindgment on our rights because you do have a choice on whether or not to wear it.”
Some people told me they are against the mandate.
“We shouldn’t have government telling us what to do,” Krystal Eason said.
Others were in favor of the mandate and think this is a good way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We all have rights; but, you know, we gotta stay healthy,” Rick Haynes said. “You’re not going to have any rights if you’re dead.”
Mayor Adrian Perkins said there were 111 new cases of the coronavirus as of July 8.
The mandate will continue until the city sees the spread of the virus stop.
