Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport brings over 450 jobs to NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is set to create more than 450 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana within the next 12 months.
The decision to bring more jobs to the area comes after COVID-19 caused an increase in unemployment, says the organization.
The new positions will include nurses, medical assistants, radiology technicians, respiratory therapy technicians, medical laboratory technicians as well as non-clinical positions.
Ochsner LSU Health will add positions in new locations and existing facilities, including the following:
- New Imaging Center and Surgery Center at its St. Mary Medical Center
- Inpatient Women’s & Children’s services now at its St. Mary Medical Center
- New Urgent Care and Primary Care Health Centers
- Academic Medical Center on Kings Highway
- Monroe Medical Center
Ochsner LSU initiated a hiring campaign this week offering sign-on bonuses for some positions, as well as referral bonuses for current employees.
“The challenges we have faced in 2020 underscore the need to continue investing in health and wellness for our communities, and we will remain focused on improving lives in the communities we serve. To do that, we are expanding across North Louisiana and growing our workforce to support these new locations and the additional intensive care capacity at our flagship hospital,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health, in a news release.
To find information on available positions or to apply, please visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/careers.
