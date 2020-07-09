Natchitoches, Red River firefighters battle house fire

NEAR FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. (KSLA) — Firefighters fought a residential blaze in Natchitoches Parish.
The fire burned a house in the 1100 block of Grappes Bluff Road, which is in the northern end of the parish, according to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
That's about two miles south of Fairview Alpha, a community on the Natchitoches-Red River parish line.
No injuries have been reported.
“NatCom 911 Center received the 911 call at approximately 1:41 p.m. Units arrived on scene within minutes and have been fighting the fire since then,” the post says.
As of 2:55 p.m., multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 still were battling the blaze with the help of Red River Parish Fire District.
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS had personnel staged in the area in the event medical assistance was needed.
The cause of the blaze at the home owned by Tom and Julie Collier has not yet been determined, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
