KSLA Salutes: A fight for equality

“When you get out of the military, they have this thing called a home of record,” Williams said. “I chose Shreveport on purpose. A lot of my friends asked why I wanted to come back, why I wanted to move back here. That I would be so much more valuable in a Houston, Dallas, or Atlanta. I just felt like coming home was the best thing I could do. Not just for myself, but for the people that had given and poured so much into me. Being here in Shreveport is a gift. It’s a gift. Not everybody will tell it like that, but I do. I look at it like that because I am around the people that groomed me, I’m around the people who put so much into me. I have so much to give to this city. That’s why I wanted to be home. After my service I didn’t want to be anywhere else in the world and I’m happy I’m here.”