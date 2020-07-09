Intense heat continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be soaring over the next several days. It will be heating up to the upper 90s with a lot of humidity. Therefore, it will feel like the triple digits in the afternoon.
This evening will have a few small showers come to an end. In southwest Arkansas, a couple small storms will be moving away. There should not be any more rain after sunset. Temperatures will still be very hot. It will still be in the 90s prior to sunset. After the sun goes down, it will be in the 80s.
Tonight, should be mostly clear. There will not be any rain, but there will be a few small passing clouds. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. It will be a muggy start to Friday.
Friday will be more of the same. Hot and humid. Temperatures will be heating up to the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. You’ll want to stay hydrated or at least remain inside during the day.
This weekend will be hot too. Saturday will get up to the mid to upper 90s. This could be the hottest day of the year so far. There will be a good amount of sunshine with a few small passing clouds. I also do not expect any rain.
Sunday may have a brief and small shower pass by. Otherwise, it will be another dry, and sunny day for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 90s again, so it will be another day to use caution if you spend time outdoors.
Starting next week, it will remain on the dry and hot side. Monday so far is forecast to get to the upper 90s with the temperatures. It could get to the century mark for a few locations. Monday is the day to stay inside if you can help it since it will be so hot.
Throughout the rest of next week, it will stay dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. So, it will cool down a couple degrees, but not much. A few passing clouds will be around, but the rain chances will remain low.
A couple ways to stay cool include staying hydrated, dressing in loose fitting and light colored clothes, and better yet, by staying inside. The heat will be considered dangerous if you spend time outside for too long. So, make sure to be careful when going outside the next few days.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool!
