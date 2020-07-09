Dangerous heat on the way for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we are rapidly closing in on the weekend we are tracking the potential for the hottest and most oppressive temperatures we have seen so far this summer. Temperatures beginning today will be rising into the low to mid 90s throughout the ArkLaTex. This warming trend will be continuing through the weekend and into next week, and temperatures potentially could break the 100 degree mark on Tuesday. On top of just the air temperatures when you factor in the incredible humidity we could be talking about ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 115 degree mark as well.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear home as we are tracking partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures this morning will start off in the mid 70s and will be rising into the 90s during the middle of the afternoon. When you factor in the humidity expect temperatures to actually feel like they are around the 105 degree mark.
As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend we are expecting temperatures to be getting even hotter for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will rise from the mid-90s Friday afternoon to near the 100 degree mark on Sunday. But it is really the intense humidity that will make things feel truly oppressive across the region. Temperatures will actually feel like they are between 110 and 115 degrees all weekend, so don’t be surprised to see some heat warnings for the ArkLaTex. Also don’t expect much in the way of relief from mother nature.
As we look ahead to the first half of next week we are tracking more of the same from mother nature. Temperatures look to peak early next week with high temperatures around the 100 degree with it actually feeling like 115 degrees. This means multiple days of heat warnings will be possible for region. It is going to be so crucial to make sure you take care of yourself in this heat such as drinking plenty of water and limiting your time outside during peak heating hours.
So get ready for a sunny, dry, and ridiculously hot next seven days for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
