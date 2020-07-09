Dangerous heat on the way for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we are rapidly closing in on the weekend we are tracking the potential for the hottest and most oppressive temperatures we have seen so far this summer. Temperatures beginning today will be rising into the low to mid 90s throughout the ArkLaTex. This warming trend will be continuing through the weekend and into next week, and temperatures potentially could break the 100 degree mark on Tuesday. On top of just the air temperatures when you factor in the incredible humidity we could be talking about ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 115 degree mark as well.