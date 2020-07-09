Clearer division over Shreveport mask mandate emerges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People throughout Shreveport remain divided over the city’s day-old mask mandate.
Several believe the mandate is helping stop the spread of the coronavirus, while others maintain that it’s an infringement on their rights.
“I think this should have happened a long time ago,” Dexter Carter said. “We might not have had as many cases if people had to keep these on.”
Several business owners said they haven’t had to deal with too many customers upset about the mandate.
Connie Bryant, who was visiting from South Louisiana, said she doesn’t support the mandate. “I don’t think the government should tell people what to do; it should be freedom of choice.
“I’m glad my city does not have this mandate.”
I didn’t meet a single business owner who was against the mandate.
Ross Barclay, owner of Maxwell’s Market, strongly supports the mandate and thinks we need to do whatever we can to stop the virus. “This is for the safety of my customers, employees and myself.
“I have had a couple of customers who say they will spend their money in Bossier City because they don’t have the mandate. But that’s silly,” Barclay continued.
