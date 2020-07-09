Arkansas issues Amber Alert for 2 children

(KSLA) — Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert The Missouri State Highway Patrol has requested activation of a Arkansas AMBER Alert. Point of contact for additional information is Lt. Chris Harris who can be contacted by calling (417) 223-4318.
An Amber Alert has been issued for two children allegedly abudcted by their mother.
“Recent statements made indicate the children are in danger,” says the statement Arkansas State Police issued at the request of the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Authorities believe 35-year-old Hilda Melendez may be taking the children to Mexico in a 2009 Red Ford Flex with Missouri license plate RA1J1L.
Melendez stands 5′3″ tall and has brown hair and eyes.
Authorities identified the children as Genesis Padron and Samuel Pardon (sic), ages unavailable, who went missing Thursday evening from Southwest City, Mo. No further information about them has been provided.
Authorities urge anyone who sees them or knows anything about their disappearance to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at (417) 223-4318.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.