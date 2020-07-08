Woman dies in wreck on North Louisiana highway

NEAR DODSON, La. (KSLA) — State police are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a North Louisiana woman.
Jennifer Westbrook, 46, of Jonesboro, died in the one-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 147 about nine miles east-northeast of the Winn Parish village of Dodson shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
She was driving a 2014 Nissan Titan north on LA 147 near Louisiana Highway 34 when the pickup ran off the highway and struck a tree, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
Westbrook, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP Troop F has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths this year.-
