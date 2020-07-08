Shreveport mayor modifies mask mandate penalties for businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has modified the mask mandate penalties for businesses.
Businesses will no longer be fined if they do not comply. Instead, the businesses could lose the ability to remain open during Phase Two, have their water service cut off, or lose their alcohol permit is guidelines.
This includes commercial buildings, public buildings, places of worship, and outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.
The mask mandate in Shreveport will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
Enforcement will be handled by the Shreveport Police Department.
“This isn’t about politics. More than 240 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish since late March, which is more than two people per day. This pandemic is the biggest threat to public safety in our lifetimes,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “COVID-19 has also decimated our economy. We cannot afford to lose anyone else nor can we afford another shutdown. Mandating mask usage in public is a sensible and effective measure that will save lives and help keep our businesses open.”
Mayor Perkins explained in a Facebook post that guests are expected to wear masks when entering and exiting restaurants, but can take them off while dining.
Citizens at gyms will also need face coverings when entering and exiting the building, but are not required to wear masks while working out.
Individuals addressing the group and choir members in churches may remove their masks when performing their duties.
Mayor Perkins advises that social distancing be practiced when masks are removed.
SporTran will be requiring its passengers to wear face masks when on public transport.
Instances of non-compliance are to be reported to SPD’s non-emergency number at (318) 673-7300 or Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.
The mask mandate is set to expire on August 8.
