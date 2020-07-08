Shreve Memorial Library to host summer reading program virtually

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library is set to host their Summer Reading Program virtually through Friday, July 31.
This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” is open to all ages.
Readers are encouraged to use their imaginations while reading fantastical stories, fairy tales or books about magical adventures.
Due to COVID-19, the library will be following CDC regulations and providing virtual programs for their patrons.
The virtual programs will be focused on magic, mystery, fantasy and fun.
Children, teens and adults will be able reserve books online, via the library’s website, and collect them through a curbside pickup service.
The libraries will also offer book bundles and “Grab & Go”crafts available for pickup.
Patrons can participate in the program by logging their books online and following @shrevememorial on social media.
Children up to age 10 are encouraged to read five books over the summer, teens up to age 17 are asked to read at least three books and adults are encouraged to complete two books.
The library says that children who complete the challenge will receive a free book, while teens and adults who complete the challenge will receive book bucks.
The Summer Reading Program deadline for completion is Friday, July 31
To register in the program, please visit the Shreve Memorial Library website.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.