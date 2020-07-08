Man dies after being shot in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department received word of a shooting at approximately 5:58 p.m. on 1900 Scott Street.
Upon arrival, police discovered a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
After efforts made by Bossier City firefighters, the man was later pronounced dead.
According to police, next of kin has not been notified.
Police detained an individual at the scene, but it is unclear if they will be arrested.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story. KSLA will post updates as more information arrives.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.