Reopening of Texas schools leads to competing emotions

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The state’s big announcement Tuesday that Texas school districts must offer in-person classes to students this fall has done little to quiet the raging debate whether that’s the best course of action right now.
The Texas Education Agency reassures districts that social distancing will stay in effect inside schools, and wearing a mask is still mandatory.
Cleaning requirements will remain in effect, along with mandatory screenings before entering schools.
Yet despite all the precautions, some believe reopening schools is still too risky.
Word has quickly spread that in-person and virtual classes must get underway in Texas next month or school districts potentially risk losing state funding.
Many people in East Texas describe being torn by competing priorities, with some placing safety above and beyond all other considerations.
This includes Waskom, Texas parent Hollobedina Kennedy, who expressed some serious concerns about safety.
“I don’t think they should open the schools up. My kid’s going to do on the Chrome Books. I just think it’s too soon for them to open anything up,” says Kennedy.
We reached out to officials with the Marshall Independent School District (MISD), to hear their thoughts on the state’s announcement, but were told no one was available for comment.
However, a staff member did say the district plans to release a statement to parents about their plans sometime next week.
Janie Arnold, a 4th grade teacher in Longview, Texas had just picked up some classroom essentials when she told us she’d normally be very excited to return, if not for a strong sense of fear.
“I’m just really concerned. I don’t want to get sick. I mean, that’s really my biggest concern,” started Arnold, “If that wasn’t it, yeah, you’re excited about, if everything was, you know maybe we had a vaccine, maybe something was working, yeah we’d be really excited.”
When COVID-19 caused school closures across the country, it robbed many seniors of those special moments approaching graduation time.
Elizabeth Palmer, 18, of Marshall, says, ”Being pulled out in March, it was right in the middle of my softball season. It was my last softball season. So, it was really, really, really tough. There were some really, really hard days.”
As Palmer prepares to head off to college, she says she’s glad to hear her younger sister will be back in the classroom instead of in virtual classes online.
“When you can’t talk to your teacher and ask questions and have the interaction you normally have in a classroom, it’s really difficult for people to learn,” says Palmer.
Some parents, like Kaylee Rush, are turning to home schooling rather than virtual education. However, Rush says she is glad to hear in-person instruction will have promised safeguards.
“As long they limit the amount of students per teacher and continue to keep social distancing and keep things clean,” says Rush.
Teachers like Janie Arnold have heard those same promises. However she is now worried whether those promises regarding COVID-19 protections will be kept.
“I guess one of the biggest concerns, because I just talked to one of my co-workers and he has, he’s doing summer school right now and he was saying they weren’t doing what they said they were going to do,” said Arnold.
“I mean, the sanitizing, they didn’t have the proper things they were supposed to have. I don’t know if it’s because they’re a little behind and getting things just the way it’s supposed to be. So, you’re told you’re going to be having all these things. But are we?” says Rush.
