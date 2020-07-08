Man injured in Cedar Grove shooting; suspect named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man involved in a shooting.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m to the 6100 block of Fairfield Avenue.
According to the major incident report, Christian Lopez showed up to a house on Fairfield Avenue in regards to the victim’s stepdaughter
At some point Lopez allegedly shot at the victim in the groin.
The victim shot back at Lopez, but it's unknown if Lopez was struck by gunfire.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or Lopez’s whereabouts are asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
