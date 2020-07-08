Dangerous heat possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking one more potential round of afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex before our weather is going to take a seriously steamy turn. As the rain clouds clear out on Thursday temperatures across the across the ArkLaTex will begin to shoot up rapidly. By Friday, highs should be in the mid 90s and by the end of the weekend we are tracking high temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark. When you factor in the classic ArkLaTex humidity, you have a recipe for the first Excessive Heat Warnings of the season on the way for the region.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you will need to grab the umbrella one last time. But unlike yesterday we should stay mostly dry during the morning hours, it is when we get into the afternoon we are expecting showers and storms to once again flare up across the region with some of these storms bringing some locally very heavy rain to the region. High temperatures will be warmer compared to yesterday, but still below average with highs in the upper 80s.
Now after today our pattern turns much drier and hotter as we go through the rest of the week and your weekend. Temperatures beginning on Thursday will rise back into the 90s all across the region the region with no noticeable drop in the humidity. Once we get to the weekend it only gets hotter with temperatures rising up through the mid and upper 90s. You need to factor in the humidity though to get a full grasp of how hot it will feel, with ‘feels-like’ temperatures very likely to hit the 110 degree mark. This makes Heat Advisories likely at the bare minimum.
Unfortunately, as we look ahead to the start of next week it appears your temperatures will be getting even hotter across the ArkLaTex. Monday could see temperatures alone getting to 100 degrees with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially over 110. Tuesday looks to bring more of the same to the region with overall very little in the way of rain chances for the region.
So enjoy one last moderately comfortable day before you get to experience the full brunt of the ArkLaTex summer. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.