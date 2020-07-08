Dangerous heat possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking one more potential round of afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex before our weather is going to take a seriously steamy turn. As the rain clouds clear out on Thursday temperatures across the across the ArkLaTex will begin to shoot up rapidly. By Friday, highs should be in the mid 90s and by the end of the weekend we are tracking high temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark. When you factor in the classic ArkLaTex humidity, you have a recipe for the first Excessive Heat Warnings of the season on the way for the region.