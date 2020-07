Caddo revises its proposed mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners have revised the parish's proposed mask mandate.

On Wednesday, they also agreed to consider the amended proposal and Caddo’s proposed COVID-19 threat level program when they meet Thursday.

The vote to add the revised mask mandate to Thursday’s agenda was 7-5, with the commission’s six Democrats and District 4 Commissioner John-Paul Young voting to advance the measure.

Commissioners then voted 9-3 to add the proposed threat level program to Thursday’s agenda.

Here is the parish’s amended mask mandate proposal:

Commissioners are scheduled to meet virtually via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Following is the agenda for that meeting:

CADDO PARISH COMMISSION
REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
July 9, 2020
3:30 P.M.

Citizens who wish to address the Commission may fill out a comment card and submit to the Commission Clerk's Office. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes.

12.I.

Ordinance No. 5960 Of 2020

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE BUDGET OF ESTIMATED REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR THE RIVERBOAT FUND TO PROVIDE AN APPROPRIATION FOR THE SALVATION ARMY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB FOR FUNDS REMAINING AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO(Commissioner Burrell)

Documents:

12.II.

Ordinance No. 5962 Of 2020

AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE MANDATING MASKS OR FACIAL COVERING IN CERTAIN ESTABLISHMENTS AND PUBLIC PLACES; TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION OF SAME, AND TO OTHERWISE PROVIDE WITH RESPECT THERETO.

Documents:

14.I.

14.II.

16.I.

Introduction Of Ordinance No. 5961 Of 2020

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING AND RE-ENACTING SECTIONS 4-61 AND 4-61.1 AND ENACTING SECTIONS 4-63, 4-64, AND 4-65, ALL OF CHAPTER FOUR OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE PARISH OF CADDO, PERTAINING TO PERMITS FOR THE SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE HANDLING CARDS, AND OTHERWISE PERTAINING THERETO.(Commissioner Hopkins)

Documents:

RESOLUTIONS:

18.I.

Resolution No. 51 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE CADDO PARISH ADMINISTRATOR TO REQUEST AND AUTHORIZE THE LOUISIANA STATE MINERAL AND ENERGY BOARD AND THE OFFICE OF MINERAL RESOURCES TO ACCEPT NOMINATIONS AND ADVERTISE FOR OIL, GAS AND MINERAL LEASES, ACCEPT BIDS, AND AWARD AND EXECUTE OIL, GAS AND MINERAL LEASES ON CERTAIN MINERAL INTERESTS OWNED BY THE PARISH OF CADDO, AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO(Districts 1 & 2)

Documents:

18.II.

Resolution No. 52 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION URGING AND REQUESTING AREA REALTORS TO INFORM PROSPECTIVE BUYERS OF PROPERTY STANDARDS ORDINANCES, RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS, AND NEIGHBORHOOD AND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS OBLIGATIONS AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO.

(Commissioner Epperson)

Documents:

18.III.

Resolution No. 53 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION OF FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF STATE PROJECT NO. H.013389.6, REGARDING CADDO PARISH BICYCLIST AWARENESS SIGNAGE, CADDO PARISH AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO(Public Works)

Documents:

18.IV.

Resolution No. 54 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION DESIGNATING JULY, 2020 AS PARKS AND RECREATION MONTH IN CADDO PARISH AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO

(Parks and Recreation)

Documents:

18.V.

Resolution No. 55 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION URGING AND REQUESTING CADDO PARISH RESIDENTS TO WEAR MASKS AND MAINTAIN APPROPRIATE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE INTERACTING WITH MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO.

(Commissioner Gage-Watts & Commissioner Young)

Documents:

Resolution No. 56 Of 2020

A RESOLUTION ENACTING A COVID 19 THREAT LEVEL SYSTEM WITHIN CADDO PARISH AND OTHERWISE PROVIDING WITH RESPECT THERETO

Documents:

20.I.

Confirm Appointment To The Zoning Board Of Appeals

Authorize appointment of Huey Horn to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Terms to expire April 10, 2023.(Commissioner Atkins)

Documents:

20.II.

Confirm Reappointments To The North Caddo Medical Center Board

Authorize reappointments of Ronnie Festavan and David L. Norman to the North Caddo Medical Center Board. Terms to expire July 18, 2026.(Commissioner Hopkins)

Documents:

Citizens who wish to address the Commission may fill out a comment card and submit to the Commission Clerk's Office. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes.

