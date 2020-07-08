BCPD searching for missing teenager

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Division is working to find a missing teen.
Nazareth Ramos-Urbina, 16, was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, on Meadowview Drive.
She is around five feet four inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress.
Detectives think she may be with an unidentified adult male; however, that information has not been confirmed.
Anyone with information regarding Nazareth’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.
