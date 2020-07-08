450 ArkLaTex residents could lose their jobs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Libbey Inc. tentatively plans to close its Shreveport glass-manufacturing facility.
The move, which the Ohio-based company announced Wednesday, would put about 450 people out of work by year’s end.
“Libbey will negotiate this recommendation further with the unions representing its employees prior to finalizing a decision,” says a statement Libbey issued about the possible closing one of a Northwest Louisiana’s larger employers.
The tentative plan, if implemented, would wind down the Shreveport operations by the end of 2020.
There’s no immediate word about severance pay or job transfers.
Libbey filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy June 1.
Eighteen days later, the Ohio-based company reported that its net sales were down 14% for the first quarter of 2020. It also reported that its net loss for the same period was $78.7 million, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Now Libbey says it’s trying to cut costs by aligning manufacturing capacity with reduced demand for its products.
The company’s distribution center in Greenwood will remain open.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.