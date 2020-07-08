450 ArkLaTex residents could lose their jobs

Glass manufacturer Libbey Inc. announces tentative plan to shutter its Shreveport operations

450 ArkLaTex residents could lose their jobs
Glass manufaturer Libbey Inc., one of the largest employers in Shreveport, tentatively plans to close its Shreveport operations by the end of 2020. [Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | July 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 11:19 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Libbey Inc. tentatively plans to close its Shreveport glass-manufacturing facility.

The move, which the Ohio-based company announced Wednesday, would put about 450 people out of work by year’s end.

“Libbey will negotiate this recommendation further with the unions representing its employees prior to finalizing a decision,” says a statement Libbey issued about the possible closing one of a Northwest Louisiana’s larger employers.

The tentative plan, if implemented, would wind down the Shreveport operations by the end of 2020.

There’s no immediate word about severance pay or job transfers.

Libbey filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy June 1.

Eighteen days later, the Ohio-based company reported that its net sales were down 14% for the first quarter of 2020. It also reported that its net loss for the same period was $78.7 million, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Now Libbey says it’s trying to cut costs by aligning manufacturing capacity with reduced demand for its products.

“Over the last few years, we have experienced declining demand in our core markets, which has contributed to overcapacity. This has been exacerbated by COVID-19. The recommendation to close our facility in Shreveport will better align our cost structure with current and expected customer demand as we position Libbey for the future. If the closure occurs, we will leverage our existing U.S. and international manufacturing footprint, along with our best-in-class sourcing capabilities, to continue to provide industry-leading service to our customers and end users. Although difficult, we believe this is a necessary step in transforming Libbey for success in the post-COVID-19 era, and we recognize the impact it could have on our 450 employees in Shreveport, their families and the communities in which we operate. We will work constructively with the unions representing Libbey employees and will keep all stakeholders informed as we consider our final decision about our continued operations.”
— Libbey CEO Mike Bauer

The company’s distribution center in Greenwood will remain open.

Click here to learn more about Libbey’s restructuring

Click here to review Libbey’s bankruptcy court filings and related court-supervised proceedings

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.