AEP awards $23,500 to Shreveport-Bossier City nonprofits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Electric Power Foundation awarded a total of $23,500 to five Shreveport-Bossier City nonprofits.
The nonprofit organizations, located in the Southwestern Electric Power Co.‘s service area, provided additional health and human services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are expected to help the awarded organizations expand their services and accommodate their increased caseloads.
“SWEPCO is thrilled to assist these important organizations and make the connection to the AEP Foundation to provide much-needed services to residents during this extraordinary time,” said Michael Corbin, External Affairs manager, in a news release.
The following organizations received funds:
- Shreveport Green, $7,500, to help with Mobile Market curbside delivery
- Bossier Council on Aging, $4,000, to respond to an increase in meal support
- Common Ground Community, $4,000, to support food pantry requests and tutoring
- Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, $4,000, to aid in family support programming, budgeting classes and food pantry requests
- Christian Service, $4,000, to support clothing and feeding programs
“The grant enabled us to do curbside delivery to all of our Mobile Market customers,” said executive director of Shreveport Green, Donna Curtis, in a news release.
Tamara Crane, executive director of the Bossier Council on Aging, says the grant helped ensure that seniors were able to get meals outside of the program’s Meals on Wheels schedule.
The AEP Foundation has provided approximately $3 million across their system in emergency funds in the wake of COVID-19.
