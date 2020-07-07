Tree falls on Shreveport home; no injuries

Tree falls on Shreveport home; no injuries
No one was injured when a tree fell on a Hyde Park home. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | July 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 5:42 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No one was injured on Tuesday morning after a tree fell on a home in Shreveport.

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call before 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Woodmont Place. That's in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood.

No one was injured, and no one was home at the time of the incident.

A neighbor said another home was damaged as well. She said she was woken up by a loud boom and added that it was lightening at the time that the tree came down.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.