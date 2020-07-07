Tree falls on Shreveport home; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No one was injured on Tuesday morning after a tree fell on a home in Shreveport.
Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call before 1:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Woodmont Place. That's in Shreveport's Hyde Park neighborhood.
No one was injured, and no one was home at the time of the incident.
A neighbor said another home was damaged as well. She said she was woken up by a loud boom and added that it was lightening at the time that the tree came down.
