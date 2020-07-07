Texas DPS expands driver’s license services by appointments

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is moving on with its phased reopening of driver’s license offices.
As with entering the latest phase, the expansion of in-person services are taking place across the state of Texas.
Services include renewing and replacing appointments at select offices.
“Nearly 700,000 Texans had their DLs expire while offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — this closure has created a backlog of customers needing to renew their licenses,” reads a news release from Texas DPS. “The expansion of in-person services, as well as the addition of Saturday appointments specifically for renewal and replacement transactions, are both designed to help alleviate this backlog and provide Texans with the services they need most.”
Drivers may also renew their licenses online and by phone. Check here for all services available online or for services by phone, call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639).
Those visiting a driver’s license office must follow the following measures to protect visitors and employees alike:
- All customers and staff are required to wear face masks or facial coverings. Exceptions under the Governor’s Executive Order GA-29 include anyone under the age of 10 and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. View the full list here.
- Every person (staff members and customers) will be screened for symptoms prior to coming into a DL office; this includes having their temperature checked.
- Customers may be asked to reschedule their appointment if they do not pass the safety screening.
- Only actual customers will be allowed into DL offices to help limit capacity and ensure everyone can maintain a safe social distance. Exceptions include persons needing ADA accommodations; elderly persons; parents with small children; and parents and legal guardians needed to complete a transaction.
- DPS staff will sanitize workstations and equipment between each customer transaction.
- Eye examinations will no longer require physical contact with an eye testing machine.
- Customers must pay with a credit card, check or money order. Cash payments will not be accepted.
