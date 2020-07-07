Rain & storms followed by intense heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching showers and storms move through the yesterday we are tracking yet another round of wet weather for the region Tuesday. Showers and storms will move through the region during the morning and afternoon hours with some of the rain on the very heavy side. Another round of rain and storms is likely on Wednesday before we begin to dry out and then seriously heat up across the ArkLaTex. By Friday temperatures will be in the mid 90s and over the weekend we are tracking potential ‘feels-like’ temperatures that could potentially surge past the 110 degree mark. It will be so hot and humid that heat warnings can’t be ruled out for the region.