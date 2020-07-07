Rain & storms followed by intense heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After watching showers and storms move through the yesterday we are tracking yet another round of wet weather for the region Tuesday. Showers and storms will move through the region during the morning and afternoon hours with some of the rain on the very heavy side. Another round of rain and storms is likely on Wednesday before we begin to dry out and then seriously heat up across the ArkLaTex. By Friday temperatures will be in the mid 90s and over the weekend we are tracking potential ‘feels-like’ temperatures that could potentially surge past the 110 degree mark. It will be so hot and humid that heat warnings can’t be ruled out for the region.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the rain gear once again as we are seeing moderate and heavy rainfall across the region this morning and that will be continuing as we head through the morning and into the afternoon. The rain will be the big reason that temperatures are expected to be once again below normal with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Like yesterday, there is a low end risk of some flash flooding across some parts of the ArkLaTex.
As we look move into your Wednesday we are watching for one more round of showers and storms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Like today there is the potential for some locally heavy rain where the potential for an isolated flash flood warning is there. This is also the last day this week where temperatures could be potentially classified as anything resembling comfortable. Also like Tuesday there is no real risk for severe weather across the region.
Now as we look ahead to the end of the week as well as the weekend we are tracking the potential for the most intense heat we have seen so far this summer. High temperatures beginning on Thursday and lasting through at least the weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s. Combine that with intense humidity and we are looking at the potential for multiple days of ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 110 degree mark. It could be so hot over the weekend that it could be borderline dangerous for some vulnerable people in the community to spend prolonged periods outside.
So enjoy the cooler weather due to the rain over the next few days, you will be missing it come this weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
