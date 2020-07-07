Ochsner Health to partner with BPCC for campus return

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) announced they will be partnering with Ochsner Health to ensure a healthy and safe return to campus for employees and students.
Along with following Ochsner’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions, BPCC has also asked Ochsner to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all their workplaces and provide recommendations for implementing their “Safe to Return” plan.
BPCC will be implementing the following actions:
- Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices and proper hand hygiene.
- Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in all public areas.
- Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms, and how employees can best protect themselves.
- Mandate daily temperature checks at business entry points.
- Require masks in all public areas and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment.
Ochsner Health will reassess BPCC on a monthly basis and update their plans according to CDC guidelines.
“I am thrilled to have this ongoing support from Ochsner. It has made a huge difference to our business and has helped provide our employees with peace of mind as they return to the workplace,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC, in a news release.
