Ochsner Health to partner with BPCC for campus return
By Daffney Dawson | July 7, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 5:06 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) announced they will be partnering with Ochsner Health to ensure a healthy and safe return to campus for employees and students.

Along with following Ochsner’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions, BPCC has also asked Ochsner to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all their workplaces and provide recommendations for implementing their “Safe to Return” plan.

BPCC will be implementing the following actions:

  • Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices and proper hand hygiene.
  • Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in all public areas.
  • Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms, and how employees can best protect themselves.
  • Mandate daily temperature checks at business entry points.
  • Require masks in all public areas and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment.

Ochsner Health will reassess BPCC on a monthly basis and update their plans according to CDC guidelines.

“I am thrilled to have this ongoing support from Ochsner. It has made a huge difference to our business and has helped provide our employees with peace of mind as they return to the workplace,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC, in a news release.

