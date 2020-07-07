New website lists black-owned food businesses in Caddo, Bossier Parishes

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Visitors Bureau launched a new website promoting black-owned restaurants and food businesses on July 7.
Visitors on ShreveportBlackRestaurants.com are able to browse businesses and restaurants by using the pull-down menu.
“Our community is home to many outstanding, Black-owned food businesses, many of which are also family-owned small businesses,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, in a news release. “Especially in light of the many challenges currently facing small business owners, we want to do anything and everything that we can to support them.”
ShreveportBlackRestaurants.com was developed with the help of Shreveport-based food and travel blogger Jada Durden, the woman behind LovingThisLifeJada.com.
Durden recently published an extensive list of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, event venues on her Facebook page:
“I saw a need to be able to identify these Black-owned businesses in order to be able to support them,” Durden said. “So, I reached out to the Tourist Bureau and said ‘let’s get this website going.’ It’s been a collaborative partnership.”
For more information, visit www.ShreveportBlackRestaurants.com or call (800) 551-8682.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.