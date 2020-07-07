Motorcyclist dies in fiery collision with car

EXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Southwest Arkansas man died in a fiery collision involving a motorcycle and a car.
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist as 50-year-old Phillip Burnett, of Texarkana.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at East at Division streets in Texarkana, Ark.
Burnett was in the street and good Samaritans were trying to shield him from the burning motorcycle when police arrived on the scene.
Authorities say he was riding north on East Street when a southbound car attempted a turn and collided with his motorcycle.
Burnett was wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The car’s driver was not injured.
