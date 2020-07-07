Goodwill plans job fair for July 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 8, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana will host an onsite job fair in Shreveport.
Participants must schedule an appointment here. The event will be held from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center at 800 W. 70th Street. Goodwill will team up with HireQuest for this event.
Those who attend will be required to wear a mask and answer a health screening and will have their temperatures checked.
“In just a few short weeks, the extra $600 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments will be ending, and many individuals are going to find themselves desperately seeking employment,” Director of Workforce Development Lynn Stevens said in a news release. “With this in mind, Goodwill is focused now more than even on helping individuals in the Shreveport Bossier area get back to work.”
