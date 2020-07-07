Authorities in Camp County searching for missing man

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Camp County are searching for a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Searcy, 36, was last seen Friday morning in the 3200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 993.
The post said Searcy is six-feet tall and approximately 290 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Camp County Sheriff’s Office at 903-856-6651.
