Wet start to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic holiday weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a stalled out frontal boundary that will be the catalyst for numerous rain chances across the ArkLaTex over the next few days and some of this rain could be heavy. A plus from all the potential rain is that temperatures will be much more comfortable compared to the heat we had to contend with at the end of last week. But later this week the rain will move out and that is when we are expecting much more intense heat and humidity to return. So get ready for a roller coaster weather week for the region!