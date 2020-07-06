Wet start to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic holiday weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a stalled out frontal boundary that will be the catalyst for numerous rain chances across the ArkLaTex over the next few days and some of this rain could be heavy. A plus from all the potential rain is that temperatures will be much more comfortable compared to the heat we had to contend with at the end of last week. But later this week the rain will move out and that is when we are expecting much more intense heat and humidity to return. So get ready for a roller coaster weather week for the region!
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the rain gear as we are tracking showers and storms across the ArkLaTex throughout the day today. Some of this rain could be on the heavy side due to all the moisture available in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be on the cooler side because of the expected rain with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
Moving on to Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking more potential wet weather for the ArkLaTex. Tuesday will be another day where we could see widespread rain and storms across the ArkLaTex, especially across southern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will also remain on the comfortable side even though humidity will definitely be high across the region. Wednesday showers will still be possible, but they will be much less widespread than today and Tuesday.
Now for the second half of the week and weekend we are tracking drier conditions for the ArkLaTex, but also scorching heat on the way as well. Temperatures will begin to rise on Thursday and this trend will continue as we go into your weekend forecast. By the time we get into the weekend ‘feels-like’ temperatures will likely by over 105 degrees, meaning more Heat Advisories could be on the way for the ArkLaTex.
So get ready for wet weather at the beginning of the week, followed by scorching heat on the way at the end of it! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
