Face masks now required in Shreveport businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins today mandated that people must wear masks when entering the city’s businesses.
The mandate that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday is because the city has experienced an alarming uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the mayor said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Joining the mayor for the news conference at Government Plaza was Martha Whyte, the state Office of Public Health’s medical director for Northwest Louisiana.
