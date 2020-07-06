Southern ‘Human Jukebox’ latest school marching band to pull out of Nyx

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Southern University Marching Band said Monday it will not march in the Nyx parade this upcoming carnival season.
Many riders, and other organizations, are upset with what they believed was an insensitive comment in reference to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement made by Nyx Captain Julie Lea.
Many have called for her resignation or asked for their dues back. One person filed a lawsuit in small claims court on Monday because she has not been refunded.
“For several years, the Human Jukebox, which includes our Fabulous Dancing Dolls has led the way for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx in New Orleans,” Dir. of Bands Kendrick Taylor said. “That practice has now come to an end. We will not participate in an organization whose leader proclaimed ‘All Lives Matter’ during a time of global unrest in response to the fatalities of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.”
He said to not acknowledge that black people deserve to matter is unacceptable and send a message to students that their lives “seem to only matter when they play, dance and march.”
“We will continue to participate in the krewes and other organizations’ projects that recognize our students and university’s mission. We thank those members of Nyx, many of whom are alumae of Southern, for their consistent support over the years,” Taylor said.
Southern is an historically black college with campuses across Louisiana. They join a list of other schools and groups that have dropped out of the parade.
