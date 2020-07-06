Minden mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Terry L. Gardner tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, July 5. According to a news release, he has been diagnosed with a mild case and is in good spirits.
As a precautionary measure, Minden City Hall was completely sanitized Sunday afternoon. In an earlier email to the council members, Mayor Gardner informed them of his situation and notified them that the Monday, July 6 Minden City Council Regular Session has been postponed.
Per doctor’s instructions, Mayor Gardner will be retested on Friday and will be able to return to work with a negative test result.
