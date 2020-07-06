Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing - 7/6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, updated the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
The state is adding more contact tracers.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces General Dynamics will be assisting the state with contact tracing adding 350 contact tracers starting this week.
Dr. Smith reported the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Watch the briefing on-air on KAIT and online here >>
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.