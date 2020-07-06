Girl shot; mother crashes on way to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 5-year-old girl has been shot.
And her mother crashed while driving the child to the hospital Monday afternoon.
It appears that the child was in a yard when she was struck in her left hand by a stray bullet fired during a rolling gun battle, authorities say.
Preliminary investigation indicates people in two vehicles were shooting at each other at 76th Street at Linwood Avenue.
The child’s mother was rushing the girl to the hospital when she crashed in a cemetery at Linwood and Midway Avenue about 2:08 p.m. Monday.
The woman got out and flagged down a motorist who took them to the hospital, authorities say.
There’s no immediate word on the condition of the child’s mother.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
