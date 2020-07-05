Veteran’s trek across Arkansas brings him to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/KAIT) — Texarkana was the latest stop for a man who is carrying a U.S. flag throughout Arkansas in an effort to spread a message of love and unity.
The Lee County resident who served in combat during the Gulf War launched his endeavor when the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
“It was placed on my heart then, ‘What can I do as a citizen to try to keep Forrest City and those surrounding communities encouraged?’ I enjoy running,” Nathaniel Thomas told KAIT, a sister Gray TV station.
That’s when he grabbed Old Glory and started running 10 miles every Saturday to uplift those in the area and encourage them to stay strong during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m trying to go all over Arkansas, trying to hit every major city I can hit and continue to do it, as long as we go through the challenges we’re going through right now.”
After a visit to Hope, Ark., in late June, the Fourth of July found Thomas running in Texarkana.
In each city and town, Thomas places a U.S. flag high on his left shoulder then salutes every vehicle that passes.
“By the time I start out running and that flag goes up, I hear the horns start blowing, people waving, thumbs up, people applaud,” he told KAIT.
Thomas intends to end his journey in Forrest City, the Arkansas town about 230 miles northeast of Texarkana where his trek began.
“It’s going to be an emotional one for me because of all the things I have done and the people I’ve met on this journey. It’s going to be emotional, but we’re going to get it and get through it,” he says.
